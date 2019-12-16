KSP: Hopkinsville Man Facing Several Charges After Pursuit

A Hopkinsville man is facing a laundry list of charges following a police pursuit on Sunday.

Kentucky State Police arrested 39-year-old Wilford Smith and lodged him in the Christain County Detention Center.

Troopers attempted to pull over Smith for speeding on the Pennyrile Parkway. Smith came to a stop on Western Hills Blvd., where he exited his vehicle and fled on foot.

A short time later, Smith was apprehended by officers.

He was charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing police, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, DUI, resisting arrest, and improper display of registration plates.

