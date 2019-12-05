KSP to Honor Fallen Trooper With Wreath Laying Ceremony

Honoring our fallen war heroes is the goal of Kentucky State Police. This year, KSP received 37 holiday wreaths, in remembrance of the fallen troopers and officers within the agency who lost their lives while serving.

It’s a day of national remembrance carried out each year.

This year, the holiday wreaths will be placed at each gravesite of fallen KSP units in honor of Trooper Cameron Ponder, whose end of watch was September 13, 2015.

The Fallen Heroes Wreath Program was started by the family of Philadelphia Police Officer, John Pawlowski, who was killed in the line of duty on February 13, 2009.

The online Fallen Trooper and Officer Memorial can be found on the KSP webpage at, Fallen Memorial.

The Fallen Heroes Wreath Program is fully funded by donations. To learn more or to contribute, visit their website at Fallen Heroes Wreath Program.

