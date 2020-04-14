KSP: Glasgow Man Died While in Police Custody; Death Investigation Underway

The Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a Glasgow man that died while in police custody.

The incident happened Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m. in Glasgow, KY.

According to KSP, the Glasgow Police Department received a call for service after a man lawfully entered a residence on Cleveland Ave. Upon officer arrival, 35-year-old Jeremy Marr was located outside the residence.

While attempting to arrest Marr, officers noticed him having a medical emergency, at which time EMS was notified and responded to the scene.

Marr was then transported to T.J. Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A cause of death is unknown at this time. Marr’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

