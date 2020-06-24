KSP: Franklin Co. Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Charges

A Franklin County man has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges.

Tim Rigs, 63, was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The investigation began after discovering the suspect distributing and possessing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Frankfort on June 24, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Riggs is currently charged with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and six counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

He was lodged in the Franklin County Detention Center.

Comments

comments