KSP: Four Individuals Arrested for Trafficking Meth, Marijuana

Kentucky State Police say George Martin, Billy Irvin, Levi Alfred, and Lisa Albin were arrested over the weekend for trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana.

On March 22 around 11 p.m., a trooper pulled over a 1997 Ford Mustang for speeding and operating carelessly on Anton Road, east of Madisonville.

KSP says methamphetamine and marijuana were found in the vehicle during a search.

George Martin was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center, where he was charged with the following:

Speeding 07 MPH Over the Limit Careless Driving Promoting Contraband- 1st Degree Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage in Motor Vehicle Prohibited DUI 1st Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or > – (> or = to 2 GMS Methamphetamine) Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 OZ) 1st Offense Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).

Billy Irvin, Levi Alfred, and Lisa Albin were arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center, where they were each charged with the following:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = to 2 GMS Methamphetamine) Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 OZ) 1st Offense Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)

