KSP: Floyd County Man Skinned Dogs to Make ‘Doggy Coat’

Kentucky State Police say a Floyd County man is behind bars, accused of skinning dogs because he “wanted to make a doggy coat”.

Jonathan Watkins was arrested Monday and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on animal cruelty charges and tampering with physical evidence.

KSP said Monday they were dispatched to a home on Open Fork Road for an animal cruelty complaint.

When troopers talked to Watkins, he admitted to troopers that he killed his neighbors’ dogs, saying, “There isn’t anything wrong with me making myself a fur coat.”

Watkins also admitted to killing four dogs and said he threw the carcasses over a hill after skinning them.

He also admitted to stabbing the dogs in the heart with his knife.

Watkins has a history of mental illness, according to KSP.

Comments

comments