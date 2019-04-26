KSP Finds Duffle Bag With Cash and Suspected Cocaine on Crashed Plane

April 26th, 2019 Henderson County, Kentucky

New details are surfacing in connection with the plane crash in Henderson. Kentucky State Police say the Bellanca 17-30A aircraft ran out of fuel causing the motor to stall.

Authorities believe that Barry Hill and George Tucker were likely in the Henderson area looking for a fueling-stop to continue their journey.

Also, several duffle bags containing personal belongings were located by KSP. One duffle bag contained a large sum of cash and suspected cocaine.

