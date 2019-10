A McCracken County inmate that escaped earlier this week has been captured. Kentucky State Police located 19-year-old Christopher Peevyhouse on Friday and transported him back to McCracken County Jail.

Police say on Wednesday Peevyhouse walked away from the McCracken County Jail’s welding course facility at Paducah Tilghman High School.

Peevyhouse has a history of burglary, theft and weapons charges.

