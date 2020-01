The Marshall County inmate who walked away from a work-release program at the Marshall Co. Animal Shelter has been apprehended.

Kentucky State Police say Robert Fritz was taken into custody shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday after he was found sitting in a stolen GMC Sierra pickup truck.

He is being held in Shelby Co. Detention Center and faces multiple charges out of Shelby Co.

Fritz was also served with a Marshall Co. warrant for escape.

Comments

comments