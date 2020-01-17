Kentucky
KSP: Escaped Inmate Arrested at Gas Station in Bowling Green
An inmate that escaped while on work release in Christain County has been found.
Kentucky State Police say 38-year-old Wayne Eldridge Weeks was arrested Friday morning at a gas station in Bowling Green.
Weeks escaped last Friday while on work release at Senior Citizen’s Center.
Weeks was being lodged for the following charges:
- Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000,
- Bail Jumping 1st Degree
- Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).