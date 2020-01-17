KSP: Escaped Inmate Arrested at Gas Station in Bowling Green

Less than a minute

An inmate that escaped while on work release in Christain County has been found.

Kentucky State Police say 38-year-old Wayne Eldridge Weeks was arrested Friday morning at a gas station in Bowling Green.

Weeks escaped last Friday while on work release at Senior Citizen’s Center.

Weeks was being lodged for the following charges:

Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000,

Bail Jumping 1 st Degree

Degree Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).

