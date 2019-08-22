KSP: Driver Sober Campaign Nets 347 DUI Arrests

Kentucky State Police are continuing their enforcement efforts as part of the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Since the campaign began on August 16th, there have been 347 driving under the influence arrests in Kentucky by law enforcement officers.

KSP Spokesperson Sergeant Josh Lawson says the focus of the campaign is saving lives.

“We aggressively watch for impaired drivers year-round, but when we join this effort with law enforcement agencies across the state it immediately becomes a force-multiplier to make our roads safer,” said Lawson.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), on average, there is one alcohol impaired driving-related fatality every 50 minutes across America.

Also according to NHTSA, high-visibility enforcement such as the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign reduces alcohol-impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent.

