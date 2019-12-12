KSP: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

Drunk drivers play a role in 40% of traffic deaths over Christmas and New Year’s.

That’s why the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and Kentucky State Police are launching their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign this weekend.

Extra troopers will be on patrol for drunk drivers and a number of roadblocks are being set up throughout Kentucky.

With holiday parties and gatherings kicking off this weekend more drivers are likely to be impaired by alcohol.

That’s why KSP is warning drivers to not chance it by getting behind the wheel unless you want to end up in the backseat of a police cruiser.

Experts say that the one drink an hour rule isn’t always reliable and depends on body weight, metabolism, hydration level and the amount of food consumed.

“We will address the issues that we see whether it be with aggressive driving, DUI’s, texting and driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and of course all of the other issues we do see from time to time out here on the highways,” said Trooper Corey King of the Kentucky State Police.

Part of Kentucky’s Drive Sober campaign shows a picture of Santa that says “He sees you when you’re drinking.”

Law enforcement officials hope the message will help cut down on the number of drunk-driving-related accidents.

In Kentucky, 22 drunken driving deaths occurred during Christmas and New Year’s over the last five years.

If you see someone on the road that appears to be drunk behind the wheel, troopers say call 911.

Comments

comments