KSP: Death Investigation Underway for Bremen Couple

The Kentucky State Police is currently investigating the death of a Bremen couple. The incident happened Friday morning around 10:30 in the 700 block of St. Clair Road in Bremen.

Police arrived at the home to find 47-year-old Darcy Markwell and her husband, 55-year-old Jon Tracy Markwell, dead in their home. The Muhlenberg County Coroner Larry Vincent pronounced the victims dead at the scene.

A Preliminary investigation revealed each victim appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Police believe Jon Markwell shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

