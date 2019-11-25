KSP Confirms Two Deaths in Weekend House Explosion

A fire in Wolfe County resulted in the death of two people. Their bodies were removed from the site of the fire which happened Saturday afternoon in Kentucky.

According to investigators, six people were inside the home when the explosion occurred, starting the fire.

Four occupants were able to escape the fire alive, although some did sustain burn injuries. Officials do not know the current condition of those who survived.

The deceased hasn’t been identified but the four who escaped were all family members.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments