Kentucky
KSP to Conduct Safety, Sobriety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout Post 1 district, to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes.
Below are the following checkpoint locations:
BALLARD COUNTY
- US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility
- US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road
- US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
- US 60 at Bill Corner Road
CALLOWAY COUNTY
- US 641S – at Barber Drive
- KY 94E – at KY 280
- KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
- KY 280 – at Cohoon Road
CARLISLE COUNTY
- US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington
- KY 80 – at KY 307
FULTON COUNTY
- KY 125 – at KY 166
- KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line
GRAVES COUNTY
- US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo
- US 45S – at KY 1748
- KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
- KY 849 – at KY 1684
- KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)
HICKMAN COUNTY
- US 51 – at KY 1529
- KY 58 – at KY 307
- KY 123 – at KY 239
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
- US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)
- US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line
- KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road
LYON COUNTY
- US 62 – at KY 810 (South)
- KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection
- USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL
MARSHALL COUNTY
- US 68 – at KY 95
- US 641 – at KY 1422
- KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)
- KY 402 – at KY 1364
MCCRACKEN COUNTY
- US 60 – at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)
- KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)
- KY 450 – at Puryear Highway
- KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)
TRIGG COUNTY
- US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge
- KY 139N – at Bush Road
- KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)