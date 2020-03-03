KSP to Conduct Safety, Sobriety Checkpoints

The Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout Post 1 district, to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes.

Below are the following checkpoint locations:

BALLARD COUNTY

US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility

US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road

US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)

US 60 at Bill Corner Road

CALLOWAY COUNTY

US 641S – at Barber Drive

KY 94E – at KY 280

KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690

KY 280 – at Cohoon Road

CARLISLE COUNTY

US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington

KY 80 – at KY 307

FULTON COUNTY

KY 125 – at KY 166

KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line

GRAVES COUNTY

US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo

US 45S – at KY 1748

KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville

KY 849 – at KY 1684

KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)

HICKMAN COUNTY

US 51 – at KY 1529

KY 58 – at KY 307

KY 123 – at KY 239



LIVINGSTON COUNTY

US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)

US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line

KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road

LYON COUNTY

US 62 – at KY 810 (South)

KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection

USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL

MARSHALL COUNTY

US 68 – at KY 95

US 641 – at KY 1422

KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)

KY 402 – at KY 1364

MCCRACKEN COUNTY

US 60 – at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)

KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)

KY 450 – at Puryear Highway

KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)

TRIGG COUNTY

US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge

KY 139N – at Bush Road

KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)

