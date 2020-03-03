Kentucky

KSP to Conduct Safety, Sobriety Checkpoints

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
The Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout Post 1 district, to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes.

Below are the following checkpoint locations:

 

BALLARD COUNTY                      

  • US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility                        
  • US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road
  • US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
  • US 60 at Bill Corner Road

 

CALLOWAY COUNTY

  • US 641S – at Barber Drive
  • KY 94E – at KY 280
  • KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
  • KY 280 – at Cohoon Road

 

CARLISLE COUNTY

  • US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington         
  • KY 80 – at KY 307

FULTON COUNTY

  • KY 125 – at KY 166
  • KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line

GRAVES COUNTY

  • US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo
  • US 45S – at KY 1748
  • KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
  • KY 849 – at KY 1684
  • KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)

HICKMAN COUNTY               

  • US 51 – at KY 1529
  • KY 58 – at KY 307
  • KY 123 – at KY 239
LIVINGSTON COUNTY

  • US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)
  • US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line
  • KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road

LYON COUNTY

  • US 62 – at KY 810 (South)
  • KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection
  • USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL

MARSHALL COUNTY        

  • US 68 – at KY 95
  • US 641 – at KY 1422
  • KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)
  • KY 402 – at KY 1364

MCCRACKEN COUNTY

  • US 60 – at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)
  • KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)
  • KY 450 – at Puryear Highway
  • KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)

TRIGG COUNTY

  • US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge
  • KY 139N – at Bush Road
  • KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)

