KSP Collects 236 Tons of Food for Kentucky Families

The 10th Annual Kentucky State Police “Cram the Cruiser” food drive is in the books and raised over 236 tons (473,235 pounds) of food to help Kentucky families.

KSP initiated the Cram the Cruiser program in 2010 to assist needy families in its local post and region areas. Since then, the agency has contributed nearly two million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches throughout the Commonwealth.

Over the years, the campaign has developed into a friendly competition among KSP posts. This year, KSP Post 16 in Owensboro took top honors with a total of 60,925 pounds of food collected.

Ford also recognized the support of local community members and businesses.

Cram the Cruiser has grown exponentially over the past few years due to corporate partners joining forces with KSP to expand outreach.

Kroger and G&J Pepsi have the adopted ‘Cram the Cruiser’ program.

