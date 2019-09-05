KSP: Clark County Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

A Clark County man is behind bars on child sexual exploitation charges. Jerry Spencer, 35, was arrested Wednesday for unlawful distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Spencer was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Spencer is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

He was lodged in the Clark County Detention Center.

KSP says this investigation is ongoing.

