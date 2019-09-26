KSP: Christian Co. Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Offenses

A Christian County man is behind bars on child exploitation offenses. Kentucky State Police says 44-year-old Larry “Grover” Stewart was arrested on Wednesday in an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Officials began the investigation after discovering the suspect distributing files of child sexual exploitation online.

Stewart was charged with 12 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, and one count of a sexual crime against an animal.

Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Stewart was lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.

Equipment found in the crime was taken for further investigation. KSP says the investigation is ongoing.

Photo courtesy: Christian County Detention Center

