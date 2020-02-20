KSP Charges Henderson Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

Around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 33-year-old Raymond Richard White Jr. was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to child sexual exploitation.

White was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, which began after it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with juveniles online, requesting them to produce sexually explicit images and videos of themselves.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Henderson, Kentucky, on Feb. 19, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

Raymond Richard White Jr is currently charged with:

20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1 st offense (Class D felony)

offense (Class D felony) one count of promoting sexual act by a minor under 18 years old (Class C felony)

White was lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center.

As of now, this is an ongoing investigation.

All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

