KSP Asking for Help Identifying a Suspect

The Kentucky State Police are asking for your help to identify a man accused of stealing more than $800 from Owensboro Family Eye Care.The KSP is searching for the person in the pictures below as he is believed to have stolen eye glass frame totaling nearing $800.

The theft occurred during business hours on June 7, 2019. Anyone with information about the suspect may contact KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312, Kentucky State Police or confidentially via the KSP mobile app.

