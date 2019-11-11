KSP Arrests Man After Pursuit

Kentucky State Police arrested a man after he led them on a pursuit and resisted arrest around 10 a.m. Sunday.

An officer observed a bobtail truck run a traffic light on West Main Street in Earlington, Kentucky.

The driver, Joshua Thacker, 26, of Earlington, KY, fled once the officer tried to pull him over. The pursuit continued to Oakwood Avenue, where Thacker lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway.

While attempting to arrest Thacker, he became combative and tried to disarm the trooper. Thacker was unsuccessful and began to flee on foot, but was caught and arrested.

Further investigation revealed Thacker had warrants issued for his arrest, and the truck he was operating was stolen.

He was lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center and is facing several charges.

