KSP Arrests Louisiana Man

On September 8, 2019 at approximately 9:43 PM, Trooper Jacob Stephens, of Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville, observed a 2002 tan Chevrolet Impala, southbound on I-69, at approximately the 122 mile marker. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and operating recklessly.

Trooper Stephens initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, where he came in contact with the operator, identified as Brook Simpson, age 29, of Downsville, Louisiana. Through further investigation, Trooper Stephens discovered the vehicle had been stolen from Louisiana, and found Mr. Simpson to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Mr. Brook Simpson was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center where he was charged with the following:

1.) Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit (Limited Access)

2.) Reckless Driving

3.) Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000

4.) Tampering with Physical Evidence

5.) Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

6.) Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

7.) DUI 1st

