KSP Arrests Earlington Man Who Fled on ATV

The Kentucky State Police on Sunday arrested an Earlington, Kentucky man who attempted to flee from an officer on an ATV.

On Sunday just before 1:00 p.m., Trooper Brian Graves of Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 in Madisonville observed a 1985 Honda three-wheeler operating on the roadway at the intersection of North Sebree and Hecla Road.

Trooper Graves initiated his emergency equipment, and the operator of the ATV began to come to a stop.

Before the ATV came to a complete stop, the operator accelerated and began to flee.

While fleeing, the ATV driver attempted to turn onto Monarch Street from Hecla Road, at which point the ATV went off the roadway where it became disabled.

Trooper Graves apprehended the ATV operator who was identified as 23-year-old Mason Dame of Earlington, Kentucky, without incident.

Dame was lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center on charges of All Terrain Vehicles Violations and Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, 1st Offense.

