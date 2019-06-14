KSP Arrest Sturgis Man for Sex Crime Involving a Minor

Kentucky State Police arrested a Union County man after allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a minor.

William Dunning, 36, of Sturgis was arrested Friday and charged with one count of rape, one count of sexual abuse, and one count of sodomy.

His arrest comes after an investigation launched by KSP after allegations were suggesting he had an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile in May 2019.

After his arrest, Dunning was transported to the Union County Detention Center in Morganfield.

