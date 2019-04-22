KSP Arrest Man After Sideswiping Police Car in Hit-and-Run

Kentucky State Police arrested a man Monday morning after he sideswiped a trooper’s patrol car during a traffic stop. Police say 29-year-old Eduardo Stevenson Gari of Louisville failed to move over and sideswiped one of the patrol cars.

Stevenson Gari pulled off onto the emergency shoulder of the crash site, exited the vehicle, walked around and re-entered the vehicle then proceeded to drive eastbound I-64.

Senior Trooper Tubbs immediately started eastbound on I-64 and noticed the vehicle had exited the interstate and was turning south on SR 61. Tubbs drove south on SR 61 and found the driver had pulled off the highway on the east side behind trees and brush.

Stevenson Gari was arrested and taken to Warrick County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

