Kentucky State Police troopers arrested a Corydon man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a minor.

Ibarra Lorenzana, 42, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of sexual abuse 1st degree and one count of sodomy 2nd degree.

His arrest comes after an investigation launched by KSP after allegations were made suggesting he had an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile in January 2019.

After his arrest, Lorenzana has transported to the Henderson County Detention Center.

