KSP Angel Initiative Offers Addiction Treatment

With 2020 now here, the Kentucky State Police would like to remind those who want change in their lives of the KSP Angel Initiative.

The Angel Initiative was launched across the Commonwealth of Kentucky in March of 2018 to encourage individuals suffering from Substance Use Disorder (SUD) to visit a local KSP post for assistance with treatment.

An individual seeking help battling addiction can visit a KSP post, where he or she will then be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate treatment program.

The Angel Initiative is a completely voluntary program. Individuals that seek and agree to participate in treatment will not be arrested or charged with any violations.

Through the Angel Initiative, 129 individuals across the state of Kentucky sought out help in 2019.

Of those 129 candidates, 99 were successfully placed in a same-day treatment program. 64% of the candidates were male, while 36% were female.

The most self-reported drugs abused in 2019 were methamphetamine, prescription opiates, heroin, and marijuana.

Those who suffer from substance abuse but want change in their lives are encouraged to reach out to their local KSP Post for more information about the program.

You can find a list of all Kentucky State Police Post locations here.

The Kentucky State Police Angel Initiative homepage can be found here.

An Angel Initiative informational brochure can be found here.

To speak with a live specialist about treatment options and available resources in Kentucky, call (833) 859-4357.

