KSP Accepting Trooper Cadet Applications for Academy Class

Kentucky State Police are now taking trooper cadet applications for its 2020 academy class. This class will be a historic opportunity as it is the agency’s 100th Academy Class since the creation of KSP in 1948.

Interested applicants should visit the KSP website.

Application materials must be completed and returned to the KSP Recruitment Branch no later than by the close of business on September 13, 2019.

The class is scheduled to begin in May 2020.

Comments

comments