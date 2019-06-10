KSP: 52 Children Left in Hot Cars Died in 2018

Leaving children in hot cars may seem unlikely, but it happens more often than one may think. In fact, statistics show that these deaths are on the rise in the U.S. As a result, Kentucky State Police are urging parents to be extremely cautious about leaving children in hot cars.

According to the safety organization Kids and Cars, 52 children died in 2018 after being trapped in an overheated vehicle. That is nearly a 21 percent increase over 2017 death totals, in which Kentucky accounted for three of those.

Since 1998, there have been 25 child-related vehicular heatstroke deaths in Kentucky. These include instances where a child has been forgotten in a car, accidentally locks themselves in a vehicle or in a small number of cases, when a child has been intentionally left in a car.

KSP provides the following tips to help avoid and reduce these numbers:

Never leave a child in an unattended car, even with the windows down.

Make it a habit of opening the rear door of the car every time you park to ensure no one is left inside.

To enforce this habit, place an item that you can’t start your day without such as a purse, briefcase, employee badge, phone, etc.

When at home, keep your vehicle locked at all times, even in the garage.

Never leave keys within reach of children.

If a child is missing, immediately check the inside, floorboards and trunk of all vehicles in the area.

KSP asks citizens to keep an eye out for children left in vehicles on hot days and to call 911 if they see an unaccompanied child in distress.

Comments

comments