KSP: 2 Year Old Receives Gunshot Wound to Abdomen; Investigation Underway
Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting left a gunshot wound in the abdomen of a two-year-old. On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of Highway 94.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim’s father, 25-year-old Zachary Page of Sedalia, who told them the child was in a room that contained a loaded firearm.
Page told officers the child was unsupervised, and that the firearm was discharged by unknown means.
The child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. KSP says the child is in stable condition and is expected to be released.
KSP says the investigation is ongoing.