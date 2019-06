The country’s largest supermarket chain will begin selling some types of CBD oil products in its stores.

Kroger will start selling some cannabidiol products commonly known as “CBD oil” at stores in several states, starting this week.

The products will be CBD topicals such as lotions, balms, oils, and creams for pain and soreness relief.

These products do not contain THC, the psychoactive component that creates a high.

Kroger joins CVS and Walgreens in selling CBD topical products.

