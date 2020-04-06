Kroger to Regulate Number of Customers Inside Stores Due to COVID-19

Starting April 7, Kroger will limit the number of people who can be in their stores. The company announced Monday that it will use 50 percent of the building’s capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in every store.

Kroger will use QueVisition technology to monitor the number of customers per square foot.

The company joins a list of companies limiting the number of people in their stores in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Related content:

Comments

comments