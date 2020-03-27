Kroger Employee Tested Positive for COVID-19

An employee working at a Kroger warehouse in Louisville tested positive for COVID-19, WLKY reported.

The employee works at the Kentucky Distribution Center on Nelson Miller Parkway.

WLKY says the employee has not been at the building for several days.

Further details about the patient is not being released at this time.

A spokesperson for Kroger told WLKY they have are thoroughly deep cleaning and sanitizing the building. The spokesperson assured extreme measures are being taken to ensure the safety of all employees at the site.

