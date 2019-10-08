Kroger Discontinues E-Cigarettes Sales Amid Vaping Epidemic

Kroger is the latest retailer to discontinue the sale of electronic cigarettes. The Cincinnati based company said Tuesday they will discontinue sales at all stores and fuel center locations once the current inventory is gone.

This comes after a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses that have resulted in several deaths. Health officials say those who have been affected by the vaping illness reported using products containing THC, the chemical found in marijuana.

The Food and Drug Administration warned the public to not vape THC or purchase any vaping products off the street.

The grocer also owns Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and other store brands.

