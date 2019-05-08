Kraft Offers to Pay for Mother’s Day Babysitting Bill

Mothers can do a little less mothering on Mother’s Day this year thanks to a campaign launched by Kraft. Mothers nationwide can submit their babysitting bill online for Kraft to pay.

According to the Kraft website, Kraft will cover up to $100 of your babysitter bill.

In the fine print, the offers ends at 11:59 p.m. on May 19th or while funds remain available. It could also take several weeks to be reimbursed and only one bill per person or household can be submitted.

They have a fund of $50,000 to use on babysitting bills.

Comments

comments