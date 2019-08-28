Korn Ferry Tour Championship Hosts Free Concert

Enjoy food, drinks, and music at the Party on the Green concert. The Party on the Green is a free community celebration of the first ten Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

The event will start Sunday, September 1st at 4 p.m. after the final group finishes the 18th hole at Victoria National.

The concert will feature “Top Tier” from Nashville, Tennesse. There will be food trucks, drinks, and many activities for all ages.

There will be free parking in the Castle High School lot. Buses will transport the public to the entrance of the concert and will return the concert-goers to the Castle High School parking lot until one hour after the concert ends.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship will take place August 30th-September 2nd at Victoria National in Newburgh, Indiana.

