Korean War Veteran Continues to Serve His Community in a Big Way

A Koren War veteran continues to serve his community by providing transportation to those who need it the most.

George Meece says, “Yeah, it’s uh, it really gives me great pleasure, I didn’t, I don’t know. I never thought when I started, I’d be working here 20 years.”

Meece might be in his 80s but the Korean War veteran isn’t slowing down. “There’s something new coming up every day and there’s something always around the corner,” says Meece. He drives for Spencer County Council on Aging. At 88-years-old the Hoosier veteran is providing vital transportation on services to those who need it most.

Spencer County Council on Aging representative Angela Turner says, “Our main goal is to help out our seniors in our community as well as our veterans in our community with transportation to and from medical appointments, to the grocery store or even to the pharmacy or to get their hair done.”

Meece started driving in 2001 now nearly two decades later he’s still serving his community in a big way. What started as volunteer work rides to and from hospitals and doctors’ offices has turned into a labor of love.

Meece says, “Some of them have no family some of them live in nursing homes. It just there is a lot of need out there and I seen the need and I would like to help, and I had to find something to spend my time too.”

Serving others is nothing new for Meece. In 1952, he entered the army knowing a war was waging halfway around the world. Dubbed the forgotten war, 5.8 million Americans answered the call to Korea defending a country and a people they never knew. Meece remembers the war ending two days before his birthday.

Meece says, “The sky was completely hot with shells and bombing and everything and at 10:00 it was like turning off a flashlight it just stopped that fast.”

Meece’s life is one marked by service not only for our country he’s also making sure he does his part to a better life for others here at home.

Meece says, “It just helps everybody in the community especially those in need they don’t have no family, they have no vehicle, they can’t drive, I’ve had several people tell me I don’t know what I would do without you guys I don’t know what I would do.”

