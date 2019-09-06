KORE Announces $1.4 Million for Recovery Housing to Support Kentuckians Seeking Treatment for Substance Use Disorders

Eight facilities around the state will receive federal grants from the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort (KORE) to help create or modernize affordable, quality, recovery housing units, Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) officials announced today during a press conference in Louisville. The awarded projects will serve men and women in recovery, including pregnant and parenting mothers.

CHFS Sec. Adam Meier, joined by representatives from Kentucky’s recovery community centers and recovery housing programs at Louisville Recovery Community Connection, emphasized the importance of recovery housing in providing a continuum of care that supports individuals impacted by opioid use disorder and substance use disorder.

“Recovery housing is an essential resource for individuals recovering from opioid use and substance use disorder. The announcement of these awards represents yet another success story from our Kentucky communities who are banding together to provide the care and resources needed to effectively respond to the opioid epidemic,” said Sec. Meier. “Recovery is possible when people have resources and support and we are happy to see so many incredible things happening across the Commonwealth and to be able to support them at the state level.”

KORE recovery housing grant recipients include: Kentucky River Community Care and FAHE in Letcher County, Serenity Apartments in Fayette County, Centerstone in Louisville, Isaiah House in Fayette County, Volunteers of America in Louisville, Shepherds House in Fayette County, and Transitions in Kenton County. Each facility will be awarded up to $180,000.

Recovery housing refers to a range of housing models that create mutually-supportive communities where individuals improve their physical, mental, spiritual, and social well-being and gain skills and resources to sustain their recovery.

“Access to housing which supports the use of life-saving, evidence-based medications is critical to sustaining recovery. Through these grant awards, KORE is supporting efforts to increase the number of high quality recovery residences that support access to all forms of FDA-approved medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD),” said KORE Project Director Dr. Katherine Marks. “This is truly a step forward in terms expanding the amount of evidence-based recovery programs available to Kentuckians.”

The grant announcement coincides with National Recovery Month, an annual observance created to raise awareness about recovery as well as celebrate the many individuals across the country who are in recovery.

Through the SAMHSA-funded State Opioid Response grant, KORE supports a number of organizations and programs across Kentucky that provide access to housing via payment programs as well as community-based wrap-around services that support long-term recovery.

The Kentucky Access to Recovery (KATR) program links individuals to recovery support services for which there is no payer source such as basic needs, transportation, childcare, employment support, and recovery housing support. KATR serves Jefferson, Kenton, Letcher, and surrounding counties. Additionally, six Recovery Community Centers have been established throughout the state to provide centralized resources for linking to community-based recovery supports, including recovery housing. Centers are based in Campbell, Clay, Fayette, Jefferson, McCracken, and Perry counties.

