Kokomo Woman Facing Murder, Neglect Charges After Drowning Grandson

A Kokomo woman faces murder and neglect charges for drowning her grandson, believing he’d “be better off in heaven.”

On March 28, police were called to the home on a report that a child was unconscious and unresponsive. The four-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Upon police arrival, they learned the boy was drowned by his 56-year-old grandmother, Helen Martin. According to Fox 59, Martin climbed into the tub with the four-year-old and held his head under the water.

Martin suffers from depression and memory loss, reported Fox 59, telling investigators she sometimes lost her memory due to PTSD from a “past abusive marriage, depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.”

The 56-year-old said she had been “so depressed recently” that the boy would “be better off in heaven than to be with her.”

Martin is being held without bond. Her initial hearing is scheduled for April 2.

