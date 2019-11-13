Kodak Black Sentenced to Nearly Four Years on Federal Weapon Charges

Rapper Bill “Kodak Black” Kapri faced a judge Wednesday who sentenced him to nearly four years in prison on federal weapons charges.

U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno sentenced the 23-year-old rapper for lying on federal forms to purchase firearms at a Flordia shop.

Kapri pled guilty in August to two counts of knowingly making a false and fictitious written statement in order to “unlawfully acquire firearms.” Kapri was able to obtain three of the weapons: a 9 mm handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic Mini Draco weapon.

One of the guns was found at the scene of a March shooting in Pompano Beach, although he has not been charged in that case. He also faces drug, weapons, and sexual assault charges in other states that remain pending.

Kapri is well known for his singles “Skrt,” “Zeze”, “Roll in Peace”, “Tunnel Vision”, and “No Flockin.”

