Knox County’s Coronavirus Cases Increase by Two

Two more positive cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Knox County on Monday, June 15.

With Monday’s increase, there are now 37 total diagnosed cases of coronavirus in Knox County according to the Knox County Emergency Management Joint Information Center.

Two patients were released from quarantine on Monday, leaving six active cases in Knox County residents at this time.

Contacts of the newly-positive patients are being traced and put in self-isolation. One patient is currently hospitalized with coronavirus while the rest are at their homes in isolation.

