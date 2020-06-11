Knox County Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Another resident in Knox County has tested positive for the coronavirus, county health officials announced on Thursday.

This brings the total number of identified cases of COVID-19 in Knox County to 34.

County health officials say the newly-positive patient is a household member of another COVID-19 patient and has been in self-isolation since the original household diagnosis, remaining now in quarantine at their home.

Five coronavirus patients in Knox County are currently quarantined at this time – one in the hospital in stable condition, and four in their homes.

There were 38,337 total positive cases of coronavirus throughout Indiana and 2,173 statewide deaths as of Wednesday, June 10.

