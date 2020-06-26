Knox County Reports Three New Positive Cases of Coronavirus

Three more Indiana residents in Knox County have been confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials announced on Friday.

The total number of diagnosed cases in Knox County is now at 57, with Friday’s addition of three new positive cases.

The Knox County Emergency Management Joint Information Center says that after one more patient was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday and one patient was released on Friday, the total number of actively quarantined patients remains at 18 as of now.

Indiana had 523 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, which brought the statewide total number of positive cases to 43,655.

