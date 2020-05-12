Knox County Reports New COVID-19 Case

The number of COVID-19 cases in Knox County has increased to 23. The Knox County Health Department on Tuesday, May 12 reported one newly diagnosed case of COVID-19.

The patient works outside the county and is under quarantine, officials said. The patient’s contacts have been located and confined to home isolation for a two-week period, as long as they do not show symptoms.

Officials also said a patient is expected to be released from quarantine Wednesday, after spending two weeks in quarantine since their last day of showing symptoms.

This will be the fifth patient released from quarantine in Knox County.

