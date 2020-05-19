Knox County Records New Case of COVID-19

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Knox County has risen to 23 since last reported on May 12.

The Knox County Health Department on May 19 reported a newly diagnosed case of COVID-19.

Currently, the patient is quarantined at home and is doing well.

KCHD says all contacts have been located placed in self-isolation at their homes.

So far, Indiana has a total 1,678 coronavirus-related deaths and a total of 28,705 positive cases.

Related content:

New COVID-19 Death in Vanderburgh Co. as 57 More Fatalities Reported in Indiana

Knox County Reports New COVID-19 Case

Comments

comments