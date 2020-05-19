CoronavirusIndiana
Knox County Records New Case of COVID-19
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Knox County has risen to 23 since last reported on May 12.
The Knox County Health Department on May 19 reported a newly diagnosed case of COVID-19.
Currently, the patient is quarantined at home and is doing well.
KCHD says all contacts have been located placed in self-isolation at their homes.
So far, Indiana has a total 1,678 coronavirus-related deaths and a total of 28,705 positive cases.
