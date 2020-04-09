Knox County, Indiana Under Travel Advisory Due to Storm Damage

Officials in Knox County, Indiana, have placed the county under a travel advisory due to damage caused by Wednesday night’s storms.

On Thursday, the Knox County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced that the Local Travel Status has been raised to an Advisory.

According to Knox County EMA, an Advisory Level means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous conditions, and individuals should use caution or avoid travel in those areas.

The Travel Advisory comes as Wednesday night’s severe storms caused significant damage in Vincennes and throughout Knox County, including damage to structures as well as downed trees and power lines.

The public is advised to stay away from all affected areas while Emergency Response Personnel and city and county departments assess damages and coordinate cleanup activities.

Additionally, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department is currently without phone service. Knox County EMA says that anyone needing to contact the sheriff’s office should call 812-895-1806. All emergency calls should still be directed to 911.

Anyone working on removing debris or fixing structural damage should remain at least six feet away from others and should be wearing masks, gloves, and protective gear, in the continuous effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Comments

comments