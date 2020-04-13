Knox County Hospital Expands Outpatient COVID-19 Testing; Opens New Clinic

A Knox County hospital is expanding testing for COVID-19 patients. Good Samaritan announced Monday it would now be testing symptomatic patients that are of higher risk for significant illness.

These patients include those who are 60 or older, have diabetes, have chronic lung disease, have cardiovascular disease or have chronic renal disease.

In addition, individuals with known high-risk exposure, such as contact with a confirmed positive individual and travel to certain areas with high COVID-19 cases; and symptomatic patients that work in high contact areas where social distancing is difficult.

The Suspected Respiratory Illness Drive-Thru Triage Clinic is located at 1813 Willow Street in Vincennes. The hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Good Samaritan also announced the opening of a Pediatric Respiratory Clinic located at Willow Plaza, 1813 Willow Street, Suite A. The clinic opens Monday,

This clinic is for pediatric patients with any respiratory illness symptoms, according to the hospital.

