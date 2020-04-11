Knox County Health Officials Report 14th Positive COVID-19 Case

As of Saturday morning, the Knox County Health Department is reporting their 14th positive COVID-19 Case.

Officials say the patient is in quarantine at home and those in contact have been notified.

The Knox County Health Department says they are keeping patients in quarantine for two weeks after they are symptom-free, which is beyond CDC guidelines.

No patients have been released from quarantine at this time.

Officials say the majority of Knox County positive cases involved people who either traveled outside of Knox County or who work outside the county.

Everyone is still encouraged to stay at home and practice social distancing.

