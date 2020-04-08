Knox County Health Dept. Reports 12 Positive Coronavirus Cases

According to the Knox County Health Department (KCHD), as of Wednesday, April 8, there are now 12 total positive cases of coronavirus in Knox County, Indiana.

A statement from KCHD says that the two new cases are being quarantined and monitored at home, and that contacts have been notified and placed in self-isolation at their homes, per order of the health department.

Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart is monitoring each of the 12 patients in quarantine at their homes.

Each Knox County resident that tests positive for COVID-19 will remain in quarantine until they have been symptom-free for at least two weeks. As of April 8, none of the 12 patients have reached the release point.

Dr. Stewart continues to stress the importance of social distancing and the need to stay at home to help prevent the spread of this virus, as COVID-19 is present in Knox County.

The health department says that most of the cases either traveled or work outside of the county.

