Knox County Health Dept. Confirms 17 Total Coronavirus Cases

The Knox County Health Department (KCHD) on Thursday, April 16, confirmed the county’s 17th case of coronavirus.

According to the health department, the patient is quarantined at their home. All contacts of the patient are also being asked to self-isolate at their homes.

Additionally, KCHD says one additional COVID-19 patient was released from quarantine on Thursday, with one more patient expected to be released on Friday. All patients released from quarantine are directed to remain socially distant from others as a precaution.

Knox County’s protocol of keeping patients quarantined for two weeks exceeds the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s federal guidelines for quarantine by 11 days.

Dr. Stewart says this length of time also allows the patients the necessary time to develop antibodies in their bloodstream, even though the county does not have the means yet to test for antibodies.

KCHD continues to urge the public to remain at home, and to practice social distancing when leaving for essential needs.

